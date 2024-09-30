Publicis Media India launches machine-learning based Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) tool, Markriti

Delhi: Publicis Media India introduced Markriti, a machine-learning based Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) tool.

It is powered by Meta Open Source and supported by an interactive UI.

While Markriti inherits its open source from Robyn, it aims at providing a top-down UI that allows for a low-code and hassle-free MMM workflow.

Rajiv Gopinath, Chief Solutions Officer, Publicis Media India, said, “In the dynamic world of marketing, which is highly influenced by consumer behavior, our clients have always been posed with the challenge of finding a way to measure the impact generated through their efforts accurately. With Markriti, we aim to empower marketers by supporting them from inception and ideation to execution and measuring impact. We also empower Data Scientists with a cloud computing solution and a UI that gives them flexibility in hyperparameter tuning. We are sure that Markriti will enhance marketing strategy building across industries and evolve as the partner of choice for all MMM solutions.”

Additionally, since it is specially curated for the Indian market, Markriti not only helps in selecting the type of ad stock, hyperparameters, and best Pareto model but also provides complete guidance in each step of the modeling process.

Rajiv Dubey, Vice-President, Head of Media and Brand Activation at Dabur India, said, “Publicis Media India has been our analytics partner since 2015. Every year, they bring something new to the table regarding analytics. The Markriti innovation is a great initiative and it’s great to have a partner thinking about driving our business goals. It was used for the Karnataka MMM this year.”

Additionally, Augustus Daniel, Head of Marketing, Oral Care, Dabur India, having seen the usage of Markriti in his category, shared, “We’ve been using Publicis Media India for MMM services for quite some time now, and this year they’ve introduced a new modern approach to MMM through their tool ‘Markriti’, through which the results for the Karnataka market were developed. Markriti uses the powerful Meta Open Source library Robyn and represents some of the best the industry offers in the field. We look forward to more innovations from Publicis Media India in the analytics area.”