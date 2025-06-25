Publicis Groupe India introduces ‘Screening Time Off’ for preventive cancer checks

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe India has rolled out a new initiative called ‘Screening Time Off’, offering employees and their immediate family members the opportunity to undergo preventive cancer screenings.

The programme is an extension of the ‘Working with Cancer’ pledge, first launched globally at the World Economic Forum in Davos two years ago. Since then, the initiative has brought together over 3,000 companies with the objective of reducing stigma associated with cancer in the workplace and encouraging supportive practices.

In India, Publicis Groupe had earlier introduced a one-year paid leave policy for employees diagnosed with critical illnesses, including cancer. The policy also includes access to counselling and caregiver support.

This year, the company is extending support to preventive care by making cancer screening more accessible. Publicis Groupe India has partnered with Datar Cancer Genetics, which offers a blood test capable of detecting over 30 types of cancer. Through this collaboration, screenings will be made available not only to employees but also to their immediate family members, with access throughout the year.

Surbhi Gupta, Chief Talent Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia, said, “We are committed towards building a workplace that prioritises empathy, inclusion, and well-being. The Screening Time Off initiative will help our people take a concrete step towards caring about their health by screening for cancer. Our goal is to create a culture where people are healthy and thriving at work and this is a step towards this commitment.”