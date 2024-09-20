Publicis-Groupe-acquires-Mars-United-Commerce

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of Mars United Commerce.

The combination of Mars and Publicis Groupe aims to create a connected commerce solution, allowing clients to plan and activate through the full marketing funnel and increase sales at the point of purchase.

Concretely, it means that Publicis Groupe clients can now create and implement end-to-end commerce solutions that optimise:

Strategy and Insights: Fusing the power of Epsilon’s first-person identity data with Mars United’s proprietary data on shoppers and shopping behaviour will give clients 360-degree insight into purchase journeys.

Media and Activation: Combining the scale of Publicis Media with Mars United’s comprehensive understanding of retail organisations – including media, marketing, merchandising and operations – will help clients win the last mile of purchase in physical and digital locations.

Performance and Measurement: Merging insights into ecommerce sales and operations from Publicis’ digital shelf platform Profitero, with Mars United’s data set on commerce media performance will give clients a complete view of their commerce marketing performance – online and offline.

Rob Rivenburgh, Global CEO of Mars United, said, “Joining Publicis Groupe will help Mars realise our vision of being the preeminent global commerce company faster and more completely. We’re excited to have the support of Publicis to bring new opportunities to our existing clients and also to share our connected commerce solution with new clients around the globe. We look forward to writing the next chapter of commerce together.”

Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe CEO, said, “We are delighted to be welcoming Rob and his incredible teams at Mars to Publicis Groupe. Their innovative spirit and proprietary platforms will further connect and complement our existing capabilities, to deliver industry-leading, end-to-end commerce solutions for our clients, both online and offline. With the acquisition of Influential this summer, and now Mars, Publicis is uniquely positioned to help our clients understand both existing consumers and future prospects, and connect that knowledge at an individual level to the new media channels that work hardest for their business: Connected TV, Commerce and Creators. All of this, in clients’ own ecosystems, giving them control over their customer relationships and transparency in their investments and outcomes.”