Protinex partners with KBC 16 to raise awareness about daily protein intake

New Delhi: Protinex, the health nutrition brand from the house of Danone, announced its collaboration with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan which airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

As a co-powered partner of KBC 16, Protinex aims to amplify awareness about the critical role of protein in maintaining a healthy lifestyle by integrating itself into the gameshow to promote its message of holistic health.

During every audience poll segment, each member of the studio audience will receive an exclusive Protinex hamper as a token of appreciation for their participation. Adding further value to the collaboration, Amitabh Bachchan himself will educate viewers on the importance of protein as a macronutrient and the necessity of choosing trusted supplements to meet daily nutritional requirements.

“At Danone India, we believe in empowering individuals to take charge of their health through informed choices. Our partnership with Kaun Banega Crorepati is a testament to our commitment to spreading awareness about protein’s vital role in everyday nutrition. By associating with a platform as influential as KBC, we aim to inspire millions of viewers to prioritize their health and well-being,” said Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India.

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head—Ad Sales, Network Channels, at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), added, "Kaun Banega Crorepati is more than just a show - it's an institution that brings families together. As an iconic property, it offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with their target audience in a trusted and engaging environment. We’re delighted to partner with Protinex for the first time and craft bespoke solutions that not only meet their business objectives but also seamlessly integrate into the content, creating a holistic and impactful brand experience."

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer, and Office Head - West, North & East, Wavemaker India, said, “At Wavemaker, we strive to bring brands closer to audiences in ways that truly matter. This partnership between Protinex and Kaun Banega Crorepati is all about sparking conversations that can inspire healthier choices for millions of viewers. By seamlessly integrating the message of daily protein intake into one of India’s most iconic shows, we are not just amplifying awareness but creating a lasting impact on the way people perceive health and nutrition.”