Project Worldwide appoints Rasheed Sait as CGO, Neha Lobo as GPJ India MD

New Delhi: Project Worldwide, a global agency holding network, has announced two senior leadership appointments to scale operations across India and South Asia. Rasheed Sait has been named Chief Growth Officer for the region, while Neha Lobo has been appointed Managing Director of GPJ India, one of the group’s experiential marketing agencies.

Sait, who previously led GPJ India for over two decades, will now step into the role of Chief Growth Officer for Project Worldwide in India and South Asia. During his tenure, GPJ India evolved into a full-service integrated marketing agency with operations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

In his new role, Sait will focus on growth initiatives across GPJ and other Project Worldwide brands slated to enter the Indian market. His responsibilities include leading regional expansion efforts, such as mergers and acquisitions, working with global offices on client onboarding, and scaling the company’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He will also continue to advise regional leadership and remain on the board of GPJ India.

“Rasheed’s ability to build high performance teams, his entrepreneurial spirit, combined with a unique ability to straddle strategy with creativity, has been instrumental in GPJ India establishing itself as a trusted advisor to a number of our global and local clients. His deep knowledge of the India/South Asia market makes him the ideal candidate to bring our vision to life,” said Chris Meyer, CEO, Project Worldwide.

Lobo has been named Managing Director of GPJ India, bringing over 25 years of experience in branding, client engagement, and business development. She has held various senior positions at IBM, including building a Digital Marketing Demand Centre for the APAC region and serving as APAC Geo Leader for Sales Development for IBM Technologies.

Her sector experience spans technology, automotive, and retail, industries that align with GPJ India’s client base.

In her new role, Lobo will oversee agency operations, develop client relationships, and focus on strategic and business growth. She is also expected to drive innovation across service offerings and strengthen the agency’s market position in experiential marketing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Neha Lobo to the GPJ India family,” said Fiona Bruder, CEO, George P. Johnson. “Her transformational leadership, deep industry knowledge, and passion for creating engaging experiences make her the ideal person to lead GPJ India into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under her guidance, GPJ India will continue to push the boundaries of experiential marketing and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”