Probo halts real-money gaming operations

New Delhi: Opinion trading platform Probo has announced the suspension of its real-money gaming (RMG) operations following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in Parliament.

“As unfortunate as it is, we respect the Government of India’s latest Online Gaming Bill. In light of this development, Probo has decided to discontinue its real-money gaming (RMG) operations with immediate effect until further notice. We remain steadfast in our vision to innovate and build information markets from India, for the world,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The move comes after Parliament approved a blanket ban on all forms of online money games, a category that had become one of the largest contributors to India’s digital adex and a dominant spender on marquee sporting properties like the IPL.

While accepting the government’s intent to create a safer and more transparent digital ecosystem, Probo earlier cautioned that a blanket ban on RMG could limit the sector’s potential, stifle innovation and lead users towards unregulated platforms.

The company has urged policymakers to consider a more balanced regulatory approach that safeguards consumers, sustains revenues, generates jobs, and ensures the sector’s long-term contribution to India’s digital economy.