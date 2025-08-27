Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 to open on National Sports Day

New Delhi: Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on National Sports Day, August 29, with several sporting figures coming together for the launch.

The line-up includes Padma Bhushan awardee and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay, kabaddi player Pardeep Narwal, Paralympic medallist Praveen Kumar, and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The event will feature a collective rendition of the National Anthem to mark the occasion.

Organisers said the gathering pays tribute to India’s sporting tradition by bringing together athletes who have contributed to the country’s achievements, while also highlighting kabaddi’s growing presence on the world stage.

Anupam Goswami, Business Head, Mashal and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi, said, “On the auspicious occasion of National Sports Day, it is only fitting that this season of the Pro Kabaddi League begins in the presence of legends who have shaped India’s sporting journey. Their legacy reflects the very spirit PKL celebrates, honouring our roots while taking kabaddi to new heights. We’re privileged to have them with us as we usher in another thrilling season.”

Rajasthan Royals player Vaibhav Suryavanshi added, “National Sports Day reminds me how sports bring everyone together. Playing teaches you teamwork, discipline, and resilience. I feel lucky to be part of Rajasthan Royals, learning and chasing my dreams, and I hope more kids like me start playing and believing in themselves.”

Season 12 introduces changes to the competition structure. All matches will produce a result, with tiebreakers resolving drawn games, including during the league stage. A new ‘play-in’ phase has been added between the league and playoffs: the top two teams will qualify directly, the 3rd and 4th-placed sides will compete in a mini-qualifier, and teams ranked 5th to 8th will contest the play-in round.

The opening fixture on August 29, will feature a southern derby between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. Matches will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.