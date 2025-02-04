Priyanka Gill to launch lab-grown diamond brand ‘Coluxe’

New Delhi: Priyanka Gill has launched Coluxe, a lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand.

She is moving on from Kalaari to launch her new venture.

Coluxe aims to be India’s “first category-defining brand in the lab-grown diamond segment, making fine jewellery an everyday luxury for aspirational consumers”.

Coluxe has secured early-stage funding from investors. The company plans to launch digitally in mid-2025, followed by flagship retail expansion, tapping into India's $50B fine jewellery market.

Taking an omnichannel approach, Coluxe will offer contemporary designs focusing on collections built around the classic suite of jewellery, from solitaire rings, pendants, earrings, tennis bracelets & necklaces to thematic collections around the zodiac, gifting and manifestation and the Coluxe signature pieces.

The key differentiator for Coluxe will be the technology-led focus on customisation and innovating new mechanisms allowing multi-use settings and personalisation through AI.

Gill said, “We are on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Mass-scale adoption of new consumer behaviour does not happen often. It is happening in the fine jewellery sector. Today, no one is defining the new reality for fine jewellery at a pan-India level. Coluxe is that sector-defining brand.”

She stated Coluxe’s vision and mission: “Coluxe aims to be India’s best-loved lab-grown diamond and gemstone jewellery omni-channel brand. Rooted in India, powered by an innovative technology platform, setting new global standards for sustainable and ethical luxury, synonymous with inclusivity, celebration & joy."