Priya Nair replaces Rohit Jawa as HUL CEO and MD

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever announced that Priya Nair, currently President, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HUL, effective 1st August 2025.

Rohit Jawa will step down as CEO and MD on July 31, 2025 to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey.

Nair will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Personal Care businesses.

HUL said that her significant contributions led her to become the Executive Director, Home Care, HUL between 2014 and 2020, thereafter, the Executive Director, Beauty & Personal Care, HUL from 2020 to 2022. Subsequently, she went on to become the Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. Since 2023, Nair has had a successful tenure as President of Beauty & Wellbeing, one of Unilever’s fastest growing businesses.

Jawa took over as the CEO and MD of HUL in 2023. Jawa has held many roles across his 37-year career, including Executive Vice-President North Asia and Chair Unilever China, and Chair of Unilever Philippines, two of the most important Unilever operations, in which he achieved notable success.

Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman HUL said, “On behalf of the Board of HUL, I would like to thank Rohit for leading the business through tough market conditions and strengthening its foundations for success. The Company took decisive actions to sharpen the portfolio and further stepped up its market leadership over the last two years. I wish him the very best for the next chapter in his life.”

Nitin added, “Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance.”