Premiumisation, innovation, omnichannel strategy drive The Sleep Company’s growth: Ripal Chopda

New Delhi: The Sleep Company is positioning itself for significant expansion with a strong focus on premium products and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience. Ripal Chopda, Chief Marketing Officer, The Sleep Company, shared insights into how these strategies shape their approach and address evolving consumer needs.

Chopda acknowledged that while the pandemic didn’t drastically alter consumer behaviour for their category, it did amplify the importance of health and wellness. “There is a heightened awareness about personal health and self-care, leading consumers to invest in products that enhance their well-being,” explained Chopda. This shift drives The Sleep Company’s emphasis on premium offerings and advanced technology.

The company’s strategy involves a hybrid shopping model that they term ‘robo’ internally, where customers conduct online research and then complete their purchase offline. “We don’t differentiate between online and offline. Our approach integrates both channels, allowing consumers to research online at their convenience and then experience products in-store before making a decision,” Chopda said.

The company drives 85% of its sales from its omni-channel presence, including physical stores and online, through its website. It is looking to double market share in the next 24 months with the recent launch of its chair brand, ‘ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company.’

The Sleep Company (TSC), having launched its 100th store in India, has set its advertising and marketing budget to be Rs 80-85 crore for FY25. While 75-80% of expenditure will be on digital platforms, traditional media spending will be around 20-25%.

Most recently, the brand concluded a ‘giveaway campaign’ to celebrate the milestone of their 100th store. Valued at Rs 1 crore, this giveaway distributed mattresses across the country, intending to help people sleep better and address common sleep issues.

During the festive season, The Sleep Company ramps up its marketing efforts with a focus on platform-led offers and significant sales events. “Our cycle from July to October includes major sales like Prime Day and Big Billion Days, which help us build a strong funnel of consumers,” Chopda noted. Despite the seasonal focus, the company’s growth remains consistent throughout the year, with an approximately 25-30% increase in spending during these periods.

The Sleep Company’s marketing strategy combines long-term celebrity endorsements and targeted influencer campaigns. Anil Kapoor, the brand’s ambassador for the past four years, has played a key role in solidifying the company’s image. “Consistency in celebrity endorsements helps in creating a lasting brand association,” Chopda explained. Additionally, the company engages with around 500 influencers annually to drive both store visibility and product-specific content.

The Sleep Company is set to launch new premium products and integrate advanced technologies. The company is also focusing on expanding its range of products, including office chairs and electric recliners, to cater to a broader consumer base.

Chopda highlighted their recent success in becoming one of India’s largest electric recliner mechanism importers as a result of not hesitating to innovate in its segment of offerings.

“Offering superior products ensures that consumers perceive them as value-for-money, even if they come with a higher price tag,” he said. In addition to product innovation, The Sleep Company is dedicated to creating awareness about the benefits of investing in quality sleep products. “We aim to educate consumers on the long-term advantages of investing in high-quality mattresses,” Chopda stated.

He emphasised that the cost of a good mattress, with an average price point of around 30,000 rupees and a 10-year warranty, represents a minimal daily expense compared to other investments.

With plans to go public and further expand its market presence, the Sleep Company’s approach to marketing and product development is designed to keep pace with changing consumer expectations and technological advancements. As the company continues to evolve, its focus on premium products, omnichannel strategies, and consumer education remains central to its growth trajectory.