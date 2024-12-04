Prayag ropes in Malaika Arora as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Prayag, the brand in bath fittings and sanitary ware, has announced Malaika Arora as its new brand ambassador.

Arora will be the face of Prayag, promoting its range of bath fittings and sanitary ware products.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Malaika will appear in Prayag Polymers' upcoming digital, print, and social media campaigns, supporting the brand’s expansion and reach across multiple platforms.

Nitin Aggarwal, Managing Director of Prayag Polymers, said, “We are pleased to welcome Malaika Arora as our brand ambassador. This partnership represents the alignment of two prestigious names. Malaika’s elegance, sophistication, and commitment to fitness perfectly reflect our brand’s values. Her versatility makes her the perfect fit to strengthen our connection with our target audience. We are confident that with Malaika representing Prayag, this collaboration will help us expand our reach globally.”

Malaika Arora said, “I am honoured to partner with Prayag, a brand that shares my values of quality, style, and innovation. Prayag’s reputation for reliability and exceptional product quality across all its categories is remarkable. While I enjoy entertaining, it has always been important for me to ensure that my associations convey meaningful, credible messages. I’m confident that Prayag will continue to grow and serve its customers both in India and globally, as it has done for nearly four decades. I look forward to collaborating with the team to promote their outstanding range of bath fittings and sanitary ware products.”