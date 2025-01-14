Praveen Someshwar named Diageo India MD and CEO as Hina Nagarajan moves to new role

New Delhi: United Spirits (“Diageo India”) announced the appointment of Praveen Someshwar as CEO-Designate.

Hina Nagarajan, current Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India, will transition into another position on Diageo’s Global Executive Committee after four years.

Someshwar will join the company on 1 March 2025 as CEO-Designate.

He will take over from Nagarajan as Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India and join the Diageo Executive Committee, effective 1 April 2025.

For the last five years, Someshwar has been MD and CEO of HT Media.

Before HT Media, Someshwar had a highly 24-year career with PepsiCo, working in a variety of General Management, Finance, and Strategy roles in India and the wider Asia Pacific region.

Diageo Chief Executive Debra Crew said, “Under Hina’s leadership, Diageo India has combined strong top-line growth and margin expansion with impactful strategic initiatives, reshaping and premiumising our portfolio and positioning Diageo India as an innovative leader in the AlcoBev industry. As she moves on to a new role within Diageo, she leaves a significant track record of success and a highly engaged, talented and diverse team.

“Praveen joins us with an outstanding track record of leading consumer businesses, with a passion for both strategy and executional excellence that will serve us well as we plan for the next phase of Diageo India’s exciting growth story. I can’t wait to welcome him on board.

Mahendra Kumar Sharma, Chairman of the USL board, said, “On behalf of the USL Board, we wish to extend our sincere thanks to Hina for her strong stewardship of the business and her partnership with the Board. Together with the team in India, she has led a bold ambition for growth that has driven market share gains across multiple categories, and she leaves the business with a clear strategy and growth momentum. The Board and I also wish to welcome Praveen, who we look forward to working with and offering our full support as he transitions into this important leadership position.”

Nagarajan said, “It has been a true privilege to lead Diageo India during a period of strong strategic progress and sustained, profitable double-digit growth for the business, with our market capitalisation growing to more than INR 1 trillion (~US$ 12.5 Bn). I wish all my Diageo India colleagues ongoing success and look forward to supporting them as they continue their work in building this fantastic business under Praveen’s leadership.”

Someshwar said, “I am delighted to be joining Diageo – a business with world-leading brands, talented colleagues, and a long-term commitment to developing its business sustainably in India. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on their great work.”