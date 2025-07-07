Pratik Vaja appointed Head of Marketing at Licious

New Delhi: Pratik Vaja has joined Licious as the head of marketing. He will be taking over the responsibilities as the AVP - Head of Marketing at the company.

He shared the development on LinkedIn. In the post shared, he wrote, “Thrilled to share that I’ve joined Licious as the Head of Marketing.” He also mentioned that his joining has coincided with the 10th anniversary of the meat and seafood brand.

Vaja comes with a wealth of experience spanning a decade-long period. Before his new role at Licious, Vaja was the head of marketing at More Retail.

He was also associated with ITC Limited for 7 years.

He has honed his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Mithibai College of Arts, Chauhan Institute of Science and A.J. College of Commerce and Economics and his master’s degree in marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS).