Prateek Pathak joins Branch International as Marketing Head

Delhi: Prateek Pathak has been appointed Head of Marketing at Branch International. He previously served as VP and Head of Marketing at Stashfin from 2021 to 2024.

He announced his new role on LinkedIn.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/pathakprateek_newbeginnings-careerupdate-excitedforthefuture-activity-7223966283543797760-7e7O?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Pathak’s career includes roles at Balancehero, Khyathi Solutions, bloom Hotel Group, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, and Times Internet. His early career featured positions at India Today, Bharatiya Janata Party, Asian News International, Lokmat Media, The New York Times, Hindustan Times, and the President's Secretariat PR wing.