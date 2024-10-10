Advertisment

Prasun Kumar elevated to Chief Marketing Officer at Magicbricks

In this new capacity, Kumar will oversee entire marketing, research, and editorial functions. He will also be the Business Head for a few strategic revenue verticals

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Magicbricks has elevated Prasun Kumar to Chief of Marketing. He was previously Business Head - New Revenue Verticals & Head - Operations, Digital Marketing & Quality Assurance at the real estate portal. 

In this new capacity, Kumar will oversee the company’s entire marketing, research, and editorial functions. Additionally, he will also be the Business Head for a few strategic revenue verticals. 

Before rejoining Magicbricks in 2023, Kumar held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Justdial. 

Spanning over two decades, his career includes leadership roles at Reliance Communications, Sony Mobile Communications, MTS, Levi Strauss & Co., Madison Communications and McCann Worldgroup.

