Prashant Verma joins CoinDCX as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer

Delhi: CoinDCX has announced the appointment of Prashant Verma as the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer (CGMO) of the DCX Group.

Verma will play a role in driving user growth, revenue, and marketing initiatives, as well as strengthening the CoinDCX brand across India. His leadership will extend to overseeing teams across brand, digital, growth, categories, insights, and customer lifecycle management.

Additionally, Verma will be responsible for marketing strategies for BitOasis, a DCX Group company in the Middle East. He will also focus on geographical expansion and new market launches.

Minal Thukral, who has been managing CoinDCX’s Growth mandate for over five years, will now take the responsibility of driving Growth of DeFi initiatives and be part of the core leadership team at Okto.

Mridul Gupta, Founding Partner of CoinDCX, commented on the appointment, “At this critical juncture, as CoinDCX accelerates its mission to onboard 50 million people into the crypto space by 2025, Prashant’s extensive experience as a full-funnel marketer and business leader in the consumer tech sector will be invaluable. He has a proven track record of building marquee consumer tech unicorns in India, and we are excited to have him lead our growth and marketing efforts.”

Verma brings experience from his previous roles as the Head of Growth and Marketing at Blinkit and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Licious.

Verma said, "I am thrilled to join CoinDCX at such a pivotal moment in the crypto industry. With immense growth potential in both the Indian market and beyond, I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive user engagement, expand our geographical presence, and strengthen the CoinDCX brand. There is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to our mission of making Web3 and crypto mainstream, and I’m eager to lead the charge in realizing that vision."