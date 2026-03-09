Prashant Kohli joins Agilitas as Brand Director

New Delhi: Prashant Kohli has joined Agilitas as Brand Director to build its brand Lotto.

Before this, he was the National Head, Digital Excellence (Creative, tech and content) at Leo.

In March 2024, the edtech platform Newton School appointed Kohli as the Senior Director, Marketing.

Before that, he was the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Wiggles.

Prior to Wiggles, Kohli served at Glitch, where he was a part of the leadership team.

He has also helped brands like Apple Inc., LinkedIn, HUL, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Uber, amongst others, in solving a variety of business challenges.

Kohli is an engineer turned marketeer with 14 years of experience across sectors like Consumer Tech, Consumer Internet, FMCG, Media & Advertising, Pet care, Hospitality, AlcoBev, Travel & Lifestyle, amongst others.

Last year, Agilitas Sports announced the launch of Italian sportswear brand Lotto in India. Agilitas plans to build Lotto into a Rs 1,000 crore brand in India over the next four years.