PRandit takes on communications mandate for luxury design brand Strrot

New Delhi: PRandit Solution, a Gurugram-based public relations firm, has been awarded the strategic communications responsibilities for luxury interiors and design brand Strrot.
The collaboration continues an existing professional association between PRandit and Strrot’s founder, Sidhant Lamba. The mandate will cover media strategy, editorial curation, and brand storytelling. It also adds to PRandit’s growing portfolio in the luxury and design sectors.
Strrot, which describes its philosophy as “living with art,” showcases collectable design objects, furniture, and décor. Its flagship store in New Delhi houses four global design brands:
-
Seletti (Italy): Known for blending pop culture references with functional design.
-
Driade (Italy): Recognised for avant-garde furniture and contemporary aesthetics.
-
Lotus Arts de Vivre (Thailand): Offers handcrafted items made from exotic materials like scarab wings and sterling silver.
-
Ebano (Spain): Introduces sculptural works crafted from semi-precious stones such as pyrite and quartz, marking the brand’s entry into the Indian market.
Strrot also offers a bespoke home collection designed to align with Indian interiors and living spaces.
PRandit’s involvement includes overseeing Strrot’s media outreach and providing counsel on brand positioning. The agency has previously handled work across premium and emerging sectors, and this latest partnership strengthens its focus on design-led brands.
Shalu Jha, Co-founder of PRandit, said, “Strrot represents a rare confluence of global artistry and Indian ethos. We’re excited to build compelling editorial conversations around its evolving design language. Having worked with Sidhant before, this collaboration is rooted in a mutual commitment to excellence and aesthetics.”
Sidhant Lamba, Founder of Strrot, said, “At Strrot, we don’t just sell products, we curate stories. Every object we house reflects an emotion, a history, and a craft. With PRandit, we have a partner who understands the nuance and narrative behind each of these.”