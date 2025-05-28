Pragya Bijalwan appointed as CMO and Head of Marketing at Voltas

New Delhi: Voltas has announced leadership changes as part of a broader strategic shift in its business operations.

Pragya Bijalwan has taken over as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Head of Marketing at Voltas. She will oversee the company’s marketing strategy, brand development, and consumer engagement across channels.

Mukundan Menon has been appointed Executive Director & Head of the Room AC Business. He brings significant experience from the consumer durables sector and will be responsible for strengthening the company’s position in the air conditioning category, improving operational efficiency, and leading innovation efforts.

With the new appointments, Deba Ghoshal has exited the organisation, and Pradeep Bakshi is in the process of transitioning out. Menon and Bijalwan will now serve as the official spokespersons for Voltas.

The company said the leadership restructuring is intended to support its ongoing transformation and address shifting market dynamics and consumer expectations.