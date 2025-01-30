Pradeep Bakshi steps down as Voltas MD and CEO

New Delhi: Pradeep Bakshi, who has been at the helm of Voltas for over two decades, will be stepping down from his roles as Managing Director and CEO.

The announcement was made official through a statement to the stock exchanges, indicating that Bakshi will not seek reappointment upon the completion of his current term on August 31, 2025.

The board of Voltas has already set in motion a succession plan, with Mukundan C.P. Menon appointed as Managing Director (Designate) effective April 1, 2025. Menon, who has been with the company as Executive Director and Head of the Room Air Conditioner Business, is slated to officially take over as Managing Director from September 1, 2025.

In addition to the leadership transition, the board has also approved the appointment of Sonia Singh as a Non-Executive Independent Director.