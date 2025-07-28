Prada faces fresh backlash in India over pumps resembling traditional juttis

New Delhi: Italian fashion house Prada has once again come under fire in India, this time for a pair of high-heeled shoes that closely resemble traditional Indian juttis, according to a report.

While the brand describes the shoes as “Antiqued Leather Pumps” with “an original and unconventional design,” the internet has been quick to draw comparisons to the culturally significant juttis worn in northern parts of India, particularly Punjab and Rajasthan.

The shoes are available in various colours and designs on Prada’s official website, but one particular pair, crafted in calfskin with visible stitching and raw-cut edges, has caught attention for its uncanny likeness to the Indian jutti.

Prada’s product listing notes, “The pointy-toe silhouette in antiqued leather has visible stitching and raw-cut edges intentionally left unfinished.” Though traditional juttis are typically flat, Prada’s version incorporates stilettos.

Shopkeepers in Amritsar, many of whom rely on jutti craftsmanship and sales for their livelihoods, have expressed outrage at the resemblance.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a previous row involving the brand’s use of Kolhapuri chappals in a Milan showcase without acknowledging their Indian origins. The backlash led to a formal complaint by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA), after which Prada visited Kolhapur and met local artisans.

According to the report, the current situation has reignited debate about the appropriation of indigenous designs by global luxury brands without proper recognition or benefit to the communities that originally created them.