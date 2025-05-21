Practo appoints Shoumyan Biswas as Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Practo has appointed Shoumyan Biswas as its new Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer. Biswas brings over 20 years of experience across sectors, with a background in building customer-focused growth models. He is expected to contribute to the company’s strategic direction and innovation efforts aimed at improving health outcomes.

In this role, Biswas will oversee Practo’s global business expansion and efforts to enhance customer engagement and drive growth in India. His remit includes shaping the company’s global strategy, expanding its categories, and refining its consumer approach.

Previously, Biswas held senior roles such as Chief Marketing Officer and Group Loyalty Head at Tata Digital, Chief Business Officer at Rebel Foods, and Chief Marketing Officer at Flipkart. He also spent nine years at Unilever, where he worked on brand building and consumer engagement. At Practo, he will work closely with Co-founder and CEO Shashank ND.

Shashank ND commented, “Shoumyan’s exceptional leadership experience and strategic acumen comes at a pivotal time as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

On his appointment, Biswas said, “The healthcare industry stands at an exciting intersection of technology and AI, poised to create a lasting impact that can make quality healthcare truly accessible while improving health outcomes.”