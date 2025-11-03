Practo appoints Kunal Dubey as Senior VP and Global Head of Brand and Content

New Delhi: Kunal Dubey has joined Practo as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Brand and Content, bringing over two decades of marketing experience across some of India’s leading consumer and digital brands.

Before taking up the position at Practo, Dubey served as Chief Marketing Officer at Wakefit, where he contributed to driving revenue growth and led campaigns including #Gaddagiri. Prior to that, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Cleartrip, part of the Flipkart Group, where he worked on redefining the brand’s architecture following its acquisition.

Dubey has also held senior roles at Vedantu and served as Head of Business Marketing at PhonePe, where he oversaw brand and media strategies.

Over the course of his career, he has been associated with several prominent organisations including dentsu India Slingshot, Flipkart, eBay India, Reliance Communications, and McDonald’s.

At Flipkart, he was part of the core team behind The Big Billion Days campaign, one of India’s most recognised e-commerce marketing initiatives. At eBay India, he led early brand transformation efforts during the formative phase of the country’s digital commerce sector.