Prabhkiran Singh to step down as Bewakoof CEO after 14 years; to exit by March-end

New Delhi: Prabhkiran Singh has announced that he will step down as CEO of Bewakoof, the direct-to-consumer youth fashion brand he co-founded and has led for the past 14 years.

In a LinkedIn post, Singh said he has decided to leave the company and will continue to lead Bewakoof till the end of March 2026. He said the decision is driven by the need to prioritise his health, family and personal goals.

Singh said he started Bewakoof in 2011, when he was 21, alongside his co-founder. He described the early phase as resource-constrained, and said the brand began from a small room in a Mumbai slum.

He added that in the initial years the founders handled multiple tasks themselves, including deliveries by local trains and responding to customer queries.

He said the brand later scaled from selling a handful of t-shirts on campuses to shipping over 20,000 products a day. Singh also said Bewakoof built an online community of over six million social media followers over the years.

Singh, who describes himself as someone interested in entrepreneurship and business, said his first entrepreneurial journey began during his time at IIT Bombay, where he failed twice before his third venture, Bewakoof, scaled up.

He also wrote that his 13-year entrepreneurial journey included professional and personal highs and lows.

Singh said Bewakoof is “structurally ready” for its next phase, with a strong leadership team and the backing of TMRW and the Aditya Birla Group.