PR Professionals wins communications mandate from RHI Magnesita India

New Delhi: PR Professionals (PRP), an integrated communications agency and part of the PRP Group, has been appointed as the communications partner for RHI Magnesita India, a manufacturer of high-grade refractory products used across sectors such as steel, cement, glass, and non-ferrous metals.
As per the announcement, PRP will be responsible for developing and implementing a communications strategy focused on brand messaging, thought leadership, media relations and stakeholder engagement to strengthen the company’s corporate presence in India’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.
RHI Magnesita India operates eight manufacturing units and a research and development centre in Bhiwadi. With a workforce of over 6,000 and more than 35 site offices across India, its product portfolio includes magnesia- and alumina-based refractory bricks and mixes, as well as slide gates and isostatic products designed for high-temperature industrial processes.
Ritika Chandhok, Head of Communications & Public Affairs, RHI Magnesita India, said, "This partnership will help us articulate our value proposition more effectively, strengthen our brand presence, and enhance our thought leadership within the manufacturing ecosystem, in alignment with India’s economic aspirations.”
Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, added, “Partnering with a global manufacturing leader like RHI Magnesita India is both an honour and a responsibility. As a powerhouse in India’s core industries, the company exemplifies innovation, scale, and excellence. This mandate reflects our growing expertise in industrial communications and our commitment to showcasing stories of resilience, technology, and nation-building in a self-reliant India.”