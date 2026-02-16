PR Professionals opens new office on Barakhamba Road, Delhi

New Delhi: PR Professionals (PRP) has opened a new office at Barakhamba Road in the Connaught Place area of New Delhi, as the agency looks to deepen its presence in the national capital.

The company is headquartered at JMD Regent Plaza on MG Road in Gurugram. PRP said its staff strength crossed 250 last year, and it partnered with 75 new brands across sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and government communications.

Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, "The opening of our second office in Delhi NCR at the iconic Barakhamba Road, a global business district, is a strategic expansion and natural extension of our growth. While our headquarters at Gurugram remains our strategic anchor, establishing a presence in the heart of the capital is a pivotal move. It places us at the epicentre of policy and decision-making, significantly sharpening our service agility and underpinning our commitment to delivering high-impact communication at the highest levels."

Over the past year, the agency said it has strengthened its leadership by onboarding senior industry leaders across key markets, including Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna and Vijayawada.

PRP said the expansion has supported its multidisciplinary offerings across public relations, digital communications, public affairs and video production.

Established in 2011, PR Professionals is the flagship agency of the PRP Group. The agency operates 12 offices across India and has a presence in six international locations.