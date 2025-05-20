PR Professionals gets digital media mandate for Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation

New Delhi: PR Professionals (PRP), an integrated communications firm, has been assigned the digital media responsibilities for Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation (BSFC). BSFC is the nodal agency for implementing the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Bihar—one of the largest in India. The partnership is intended to enhance BSFC’s digital visibility and facilitate transparent public communication.
Commenting on the mandate, Dr. Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, “We are honored to partner with Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation, an institution that plays a critical role in safeguarding food security for millions. Our efforts will be focused on amplifying BSFC’s mission and impact through strategic digital outreach, fostering public trust, and showcasing the Corporation’s innovations in governance and service delivery.”
This assignment follows PRP’s earlier work with several government and public sector institutions in Bihar, including the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Bihar Agricultural Management & Extension Training Institute (BAMETI), and Patna Metro, among others. PRP also managed publicity and event coordination for the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) in Patna.