PR Professionals appoints Sunny Jain as Associate Vice-President – Digital

New Delhi: PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has onboarded Sunny Jain as Associate Vice-President – Digital.

Jain has 15+ years of experience in digital marketing, performance strategy, and integrated brand communications. He has worked in SEO, SMO, lead generation, affiliate marketing, and campaign execution.

At PR Professionals, Jain will focus on strengthening the agency’s digital practice by expanding its performance marketing capabilities, enhancing client campaigns for optimal ROI, and maximising integration between digital, content, and PR strategies.

His appointment comes at a time when PRP aims to strengthen its digital presence for clients across sectors like infrastructure, education, and governance.

Jain has held roles at organisations including SpiceJet, VLCC Healthcare, Brentwoods Education, Greenply Industries, and IndiaMART.

He has planned and executed digital campaigns across India, the GCC, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

He has experience working in digital media planning and buying, SEO, SEM, ORM, social media marketing, lead generation, affiliate networks, product management, and customer acquisition.

Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, “As the communication landscape evolves, seamless integration of digital and public relations has become the cornerstone of impactful brand storytelling. Jain’s extensive experience and result-driven approach will further strengthen PRP’s ability to deliver holistic communication strategies to our clients.”

Jain said, "I am excited to join PR Professionals at a time when the digital communications landscape is undergoing such transformative changes. PRP’s portfolio of integrated communications services and diverse approach offers the ideal conditions to drive meaningful digital impact. I look forward to working with this amazing team to push the boundaries of innovation and performance."