PR in India evolves into strategic force, says Ganapathy Viswanathan

New Delhi: Public relations in India has evolved over the past five decades from a little-known concept to a strategic function in today’s digital-first landscape.

Viswanathan, with over 30 years’ experience at agencies including Ogilvy, Lintas, Mudra, and the Publicis Group, charts this transformation in his new book. It explores how PR has expanded beyond press releases to reputation management, crisis communication, political and sports PR, and financial communications.

“PR today is about building trust, telling authentic stories, and engaging meaningfully with audiences across platforms. This book is my tribute to a profession that has the power to shape perceptions, influence decisions, and create lasting impact,” said Viswanathan.