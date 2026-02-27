New Delhi: Powerade, a sports hydration brand from The Coca-Cola Company, has entered the Indian market during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The brand appeared as the official sports drink of the tournament, marking its first presence in India.

The product has been positioned as a hydration drink containing Vitamin B3 and electrolytes. It has been introduced in two variants, Mountain Blast (Blue) and Fruit Punch (Red), with a low-calorie formulation.

The launch included an on-ground integration during India’s Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026, where the brand created a visual presence in the stadium to announce its arrival in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Ankita Mahna, Senior Director, Marketing, Hydration, Sports & Tea Category at Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Sport in India lives in streets, playgrounds, gyms and everyday routines. Powerade’s entry into India is about meeting people in those moments of intense effort, whether they’re training professionally or simply pushing themselves a little further every day. Launching at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gives us a powerful starting point, but our focus goes beyond the tournament. We’re building Powerade as a long-term sports hydration brand that grows with India’s sporting ambition and its increasingly active lifestyles.”

The launch is supported by an integrated marketing campaign titled “Fuel Your Power™”, featuring cricketer Shubman Gill and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Watch the campaign films here:

“For Powerade's launch in India, we chose to go down the psyche of an everyday athlete. The battle is always between the mind and the body, where the mind wants to go on but energy levels say, 'stop'. And how Powerade fuels them in pushing forward. We found the perfect match in Shubman Gill and Neeraj Chopra, who might be international sports icons but behind the scenes, their workout struggle could be a lot like, any of ours. Making Powerade the fuel to everyone's power,” said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India.

Speaking about the association, Gill said, “A lot of the work around sport happens away from the spotlight, in training and recovery. Staying hydrated is a basic but important part of that, and I am glad to be associated with Powerade as it launches in India.”

Chopra added, “Preparation is everything in sport, especially on tough training days. It’s great to see Powerade come to India and support athletes across different disciplines.”

The product will be available in India from March 2026. It will be introduced at a price of Rs 20 for a 250 ml pack and Rs 50 for a 500 ml pack.