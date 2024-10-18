Posterscope elevates Intel’s brand visibility at Mumbai’s Turner Road Junction

New Delhi: Posterscope India executed an out-of-home (OOH) campaign at the Turner Road Junction in Bandra, Mumbai to showcase Intel’s cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra AI processor. The Turner Road Junction, renowned for its heavy foot traffic and significant dwell time, served as the ideal location for this campaign, which ran for seven days.

The campaign leveraged seven strategically placed billboards surrounding a central display to create a seamless, cohesive visual experience aimed at engaging the tech-savvy crowd.

It also highlighted six key features of the Intel Core Ultra AI chip across seven billboards: performance, productivity, creativity, enhanced AI experience, battery efficiency, and security. Each billboard was designed to weave these attributes into a compelling narrative, underscoring Intel’s commitment to next-generation technology and innovation.

Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope India, said, “We aimed to create a memorable, immersive brand experience for Intel at one of Mumbai's busiest locations. By harnessing the power of contextual OOH, we successfully amplified Intel’s visibility and created a synergy between cutting-edge technology and creative OOH execution.”