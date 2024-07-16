Positive Vibez Brand Solutions (PVBS) signs MOU with Why Not Now (WNN)

Delhi: Positive Vibez Brand Solutions (PVBS) and WhyNotNow (WNN) announced their collaboration in providing brand strategy solutions aimed at brands across industry sectors and startups.

Suneet Batra, Co-Founder and Director of PVBS, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with WhyNotNow (WNN) to offer unparalleled brand strategy solutions to our clients. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional results and drive brand success."

Sharad Gupta, Founder and CEO of WhyNotNow (WNN), echoed this sentiment, saying, "At WhyNotNow, our mission is to empower businesses & brands to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. Our collaboration with PVBS allows us to expand our reach and capabilities, enabling us to create impactful brand experiences that resonate with audiences globally. Our strategic focus on start-ups, Small & Medium Businesses will offer innovative branding & marketing solutions to the emerging sector and try to attain thought leadership in the industry."