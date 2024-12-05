POPxo by MyGlamm named Official Beauty Partner for AP Dhillon's 2024 Tour

New Delhi: POPxo by MyGlamm announced its partnership as the official beauty partner for AP Dhillon’s The Brownprint 2024 India Tour, brought to you by White Fox India.

As part of this collaboration, concertgoers will be offered complimentary makeovers at POPxo’s Beauty Booth.

“With this collaboration, we’re blending two powerful forms of self-expression: beauty and music. AP Dhillon’s Brownprint Tour is a cultural phenomenon, and POPxo by MyGlamm is thrilled to enhance this journey by helping fans channel their inner glam and confidence as they step into the concert vibe,” said Anika Wadhera, Group Marketing Director, Good Glamm Group.

The tour kicks off on December 7 in Mumbai, followed by Delhi on December 14, and concludes with a grand finale in Chandigarh on December 20.