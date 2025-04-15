Poonawalla Fincorp enters gold loan market; eyes tier 2 & 3 markets

New Delhi: Poonawalla Fincorp, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) promoted by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, on Tuesday expanded its portfolio of secured lending products by entering into the gold loan business.

This new offering provides a secure, fast, and transparent financing solution for individuals and businesses, catering to diverse financial needs such as business expansion, agriculture costs, and personal expenses, it said.

With faster approvals in less than 30 minutes, minimal documentation, and multiple repayment options, customers can unlock the value of their gold without selling it - ensuring financial flexibility while preserving long-term wealth, the company said.

To strengthen its presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with a secured product, the NBFC firm plans to open 400 new branches in a phased approach over the next four quarters.

The company facilitates loan access through its branches and localised outreach, having onboarded industry professionals to provide tailored financial solutions and enhance customer experiences across regions, it said.

Built on the pillars of trust, transparency in valuation, security, and governance, Poonawalla's gold loan offers reliable solutions to address customers' financial needs.