Polycab India appoints Shweta Basu as SVP and head, brand and marketing

New Delhi: Polycab India has announced the appointment of Shwetal Basu as Senior Vice-President and Head of Brand and Marketing. Basu brings over two decades of experience in the marketing sector, having held positions at companies such as Shoppers Stop, Metro Brands, and Aditya Birla Retail.

In her new role at Polycab India, Basu will be responsible for overseeing the company's branding and marketing strategies.

Prior to joining Polycab India, Basu served as Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at Shoppers Stop. She has also held leadership positions at Metro Brands, where she headed marketing and visual merchandising, and Aditya Birla Retail, where she contributed to various marketing initiatives.

Basu's career also includes roles at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and HDFC, as well as marketing positions at Zicom, TATA Communications, Hutch, and PepsiCo.