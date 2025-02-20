PokerBaazi becomes Poker Sports League’s title sponsor

New Delhi: PokerBaazi has joined forces with Poker Sports League (PSL) for season 7. This collaboration comes at a juncture following the International Mind Sports Association’s (IMSA) official recognition of poker as a mind sport in 2024, placing it alongside globally respected disciplines like chess and eSports.
Season 6 recorded 22.6 million views on JioCinema. Season 7 will expand to eight competing teams and enhance the format to include an influencer per team, along with additional professional players.
"The partnership between PokerBaazi and PSL is a watershed moment for Poker in India," said Pranav Bagai, CEO and co-founder of Poker Sports League. "With PokerBaazi's expertise in the poker space and PSL's proven track record in delivering world-class poker entertainment, we are poised to elevate the sport to unprecedented heights,” he added.
According to Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO of Baazi Games, "PSL’s unique and engaging format has created love for the league in the Indian poker community. The league is an interesting dimension and will create more awareness about this sport in our country."
PSL’s team-based format has made poker a structured competitive sport, providing a level playing field where players from all backgrounds can compete. PSL is a free-to-enter league where players can compete for substantial prize pools while gaining national recognition and a chance to rise among Poker’s elite.