Pokémon GO localises for India: The game company unveils Indian look for Pikachu

New Delhi: Embracing the philosophy of "When in Rome, do as the Romans do," Niantic's augmented reality game Pokémon GO is now working to localise its offerings for the Indian market.

Earlier this week, TPC unveiled a special Indian look for Pikachu. The male Pikachu sports a navy blue kurta, while the female Pikachu is clad in a pink saree. Expected to appear on special occasions, the traditionally attired Pikachu is part of a campaign titled ‘Pokémon Festivities.’

Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer of The Pokémon Company, said, “We're growing rapidly in India, constantly fine-tuning our strategies to stay relevant. Our team works together to develop promising ideas and learn from every experience. We invest smartly, putting money into projects that match market trends and consumer interests, keeping our approach flexible and effective.”

The co-developer of Pokémon Go also announced the integration of Pikachu’s festive look in the game as well.

To top it up, Pokémon Go announced Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh as their brand ambassadors.

A traditionally clad Pikachu and an Indian celebrity couple endorsing the game may come across as a great localisation strategy but the brand does not stop here. Pokémon GO is hosting Festival of Lights celebrations, including an event in Bengaluru on November 3, 2024, at Phoenix Marketcity, where Pikachu will appear in a saree, alongside surprises and giveaways for Trainers.

A sweepstake on Instagram will also offer two lucky winners from India a chance to attend the Pokémon GO City Safari in São Paulo.

In September 2023, Niantic also added Hindi language support to the game, strengthening its commitment to promote inclusivity, encourage engagement, and enable more players to embark on their Pokémon GO adventures.

Defining the key pillar of marketing for TPC, Fukunaga said, “So far the animation series that we have is the key pillar for our marketing and Pokémon Go is another way for us to interact with the Indian market apart from on-ground events such as the Pokémon Mela.

In our efforts to interact with people from various parts of the country, we have launched our animated content in four languages, which are Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu, and if needed, we are open to tapping into other regional languages as well.”

Moving further into the conversation, Fukunaga was asked about how TPC’s partnership with Mumbai Indians has been fairing, to which he replied by saying, “Cricket is a major passion point in India, and we leveraged this by collaborating in a space deeply connected with the everyday life of Indians. Our partnership with the Mumbai Indians has been highly successful, and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the team.”

Fukunaga also revealed that The Pokémon Company is exploring more partnerships with other teams.

Speaking of collaborations, TPC recently launched a Pokémon Festivities Gift Box developed by Yakult Danone India featuring Pikachu in a saree and a Kurta that will be delivered by 250 Yakult Ladies directly to customers across India.

Deeper into the conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, the question about TPC’s partnership with Jio Cinema propped up. Commenting on how the partnership with Jio Cinema has helped the brand gain traction in the Indian heartland due to the mere Rs 29 subscription price of Jio Cinema, Fukunaga said, “The animated show has been able to reach a wider audience because of Jio Cinema but we are not planning to restrict our content to one platform; if needed, we will explore collaborations with OTT players as well.”

Commenting on how India's diverse landscape presents a challenge for the country, Fukunaga said, “India is a vast country with numerous languages and companies, making communication a challenge. We also see a mix of Indian and Japanese IPs in the market.

However, we don’t view anyone as a competitor; each entity offers unique entertainment with its appeal. Pokémon, for instance, has its own distinct charm. The market has space for everyone, and it’s not about competition but about providing diverse entertainment to the audience and carving out a niche for ourselves.”

Wrapping it up, Fukunaga concluded, “In India, most people recognise Pokémon, but if asked about their favourite, Pikachu is often the only answer. With over 1,000 Pokémon, we aim to create an environment where everyone has their favourite. We want people to come together and share their unique preferences, fostering a diverse Pokémon world here as well.”