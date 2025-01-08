Poco onboards Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for X7 Series launch

New Delhi: Poco India has brought Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on board as its brand ambassador.

This announcement has come a day before the Poco X7 series launch, scheduled for January 9 at 5:30 PM.

The brand said that known for his fearless energy and mass appeal, Akshay Kumar is the perfect embodiment of Poco’s “Made of MAD” philosophy. His partnership aligns seamlessly with the X7 series campaign, “Xceed Your Limits,” which inspires users to defy conventions and reach for the extraordinary.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, Poco India, said, “At Poco, we’ve always embraced bold choices that reflect our vision of delivering innovative technology and empowering the next generation. Akshay Kumar’s fearless persona and mass appeal make him the perfect fit for a brand that thrives on breaking boundaries and redefining value. His partnership, coupled with the X7 series launch, highlights our strategic focus on scaling new heights and delivering transformative experiences as we gear up for an exciting 2025.”

Akshay Kumar said, “Partnering with POCO is an exciting new chapter for me. I’ve always admired brands that dare to be different, and POCO’s fearless approach to innovation and its ‘Made of MAD’ philosophy truly resonate with my personality. The X7 series campaign, ‘Xceed Your Limits,’ reflects the energy and determination I believe in—pushing boundaries and striving for excellence. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey as POCO inspires India’s youth to embrace bold choices and redefine possibilities in technology”.