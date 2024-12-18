Pocket FM and musician Sneha Khanwalkar collaborate to create crowdsourced sonic tune

New Delhi: Imagine if the tune of your favourite brand was created by you! Audio series platform Pocket FM is making this a reality.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, it is collaborating with Bollywood music director Sneha Khanwalkar and her platform SoundCake—a community of 15,000+ creators including musicians, singers, and lyricists—to crowdsource its sonic tune, making it the world’s first sonic identity shaped collectively by creators and listeners.

This global campaign promises to amplify creativity and community participation, making it a one-of-a-kind endeavour in the branding space. With the SoundCake community of over 8,000 singers, 5,000 musicians, and 1,400 sound artists, Pocket FM is inviting creative enthusiasts worldwide to submit their original compositions and become part of this endeavour.

“At Pocket FM, our community lies at the core of everything we create,” said Vineet Singh, VP - Brand and Communications, Pocket FM. “By crowdsourcing our sonic tune, we are empowering our creators and listeners to actively shape our sonic identity. Partnering with SoundCake and the incredible Sneha Khanwalkar combines expertise with passion, resulting in something truly unique. This initiative is more than a branding exercise; it’s a movement celebrating creativity, collaboration, and shared ownership.”

How it works

The campaign brings creators and listeners together in an engaging process. Creators from the SoundCake community and also the Pocket FM listeners community will get the opportunity to submit their compositions, from which Sneha Khanwalkar will personally curate the top three entries. These shortlisted tunes will then be shared with Pocket FM’s 200 million+ listeners worldwide, who, along with Pocket FM employees, will cast their votes through social media and the Pocket FM app to select the final tune.

The winning tune will be professionally produced by Khanwalkar in collaboration with the selected creator, marking a revolutionary approach to sonic branding that is deeply personal, authentic, and community-driven.

“Music is universal! It connects people, brings them together.” said Sneha Khanwalkar, Founder, SoundCake. “With Pocket FM and SoundCake, we’re taking this connection to a whole new level by co-creating a sound that reflects the audience it’s meant for. The immense talent within the SoundCake community, paired with Pocket FM’s listener-first approach, makes this a truly exciting project. Together, we’re setting a new standard for what sonic branding can achieve.”