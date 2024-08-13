PNB MetLife appoints Sourabh Lohtia as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Delhi: PNB MetLife has announced the appointment of Sourabh Lohtia as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer effective August 1, 2024.

In this expanded role, Lohtia will oversee Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility, the e-Commerce business, and Customer Experience management, in addition to leading the Marketing function.

Prior to leading Marketing, Lohtia also served as the Director and Business Head of Bancassurance Retail and Head of Business Development at PNB MetLife.

Sameer Bansal, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife, commented on the appointment, “Sourabh's leadership, innovative approach, and focus on customers have helped propel PNB MetLife’s brand to new heights, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. With his expanded responsibilities, he will also play an important role in advancing our CSR initiatives and expanding our e-commerce business, contributing significantly to our continued growth and success.”

Lohtia expressed his enthusiasm about his new responsibilities, “I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to enhance the customer experience, strengthen our brand and reputation, and advance our work in the community through CSR initiatives. Together we will deliver PNB MetLife’s purpose, Milkar Life Aage Badhaein.”