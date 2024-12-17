PNB Housing Finance launches brand mascot, ‘Roshni’

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance has launched its mascot, ‘Roshni’. The mascot symbolises hope, positivity, and empowerment.

The mascot’s name, ‘Roshni,’ meaning “light” in Hindi, reflects the company’s promise to illuminate the path to affordable housing for aspiring homeowners.

To bring this vision to life, PNB Housing Finance rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign spanning television, print, outdoor media, cinema, digital, and social media.

Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, said, “The Government’s vision of Housing for All, driven by various large-scale schemes like PMAY-U 2.0, will help boost affordable housing for millions of Indians and make their home ownership dreams a reality. We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever mascot Roshni as the embodiment of this vision, inspiring confidence and empowering families across the country. This new 360-degree campaign with Roshni will help instil trust, hope, and inclusivity – values that align with our mission to make homeownership a reality for all.”

Roshni, a spirited 10-year-old girl with a sun for a head, reflects the optimism, energy, and aspirations of first-time homebuyers. She serves as a relatable and dynamic figure, simplifying the journey towards affordable housing while personifying the company’s promise to illuminate this path with trust and empowerment.

The 360-degree marketing campaign for Roshni leverages a mix of mass media, digital platforms, and on-ground activations to create a seamless and immersive experience for customers. By integrating television and cinema advertisements with targeted regional messaging, outdoor visibility, and engaging content on digital and social media platforms, the campaign ensures a wide-reaching and impactful presence.

The film:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUiRLBB2K5M