PNB Housing Finance elevates Bhavya Taneja to Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance has elevated Bhavya Taneja to the role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 31, 2025.

With this appointment, Taneja has also been designated as Senior Management Personnel within the organisation.

Taneja joined PNB Housing Finance on July 15, 2019, and most recently served as National Head – Marketing.

Over the past several years, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s marketing vision, driving brand management, public relations, digital outreach, and outbound marketing initiatives.

A marketing professional with over 16 years of industry experience, Taneja has held leadership roles at prominent financial institutions including HSBC India, Kotak Mahindra, and IIFL Wealth & Asset Management. His portfolio spans the successful execution of integrated campaigns across domestic and international markets.

Taneja holds a Certificate in Digital Marketing & Strategy from IIM Indore, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing, and a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce.

In his new role as CMO, he will spearhead PNB Housing Finance’s overall marketing strategy, with a focus on enhancing brand visibility and driving growth across key markets.