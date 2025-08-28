PMG India names Dhruv Jugran as Managing Director

New Delhi: PMG India, a subsidiary of Hakuhodo, has appointed Dhruv Jugran as Managing Director. The announcement comes as the agency marks 18 years of operations in India.

Jugran has more than two decades of experience across strategic marketing, experiential campaigns and brand development, having previously worked with Ogilvy, Hansa Vision (RK Swamy BBDO), Candid Marketing and PR Works. He joined PMG India over ten years ago and has overseen its transition from an activation-focused agency to one with a broader digital and technology-led portfolio.

Prashant Kaul, Managing Director, South Asia, said, “Dhruv’s appointment as Managing Director, India, is a recognition of his exceptional leadership skills. His ability to remain calm under pressure, his aptitude to balance creative excellence with commercial impact, while championing sustainability and inclusivity, makes him the ideal leader to guide PMG India through its next phase of growth.”

On his new role, Jugran said, “At PMG India, we've always stood for purpose-driven creativity. As we begin this new chapter, we are committed to delivering unparalleled excellence and quality, creating significant impact for clients across multiple industries.

By leveraging the full power of our PMG and Hakuhodo network, we build marketing ecosystems that are insight-led, technology-enabled, and deeply human in their impact. I am proud to lead a team that is redefining integrated marketing and setting a new benchmark for what's possible for both Indian and global brands.”