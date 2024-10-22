Platinum Outdoor leverages 21 OOH media formats for Parle Agro’s Smoodh Lassi

New Delhi: Parle Agro, an Indian beverage company, has launched an outdoor campaign for its newest product, Smoodh Lassi. Executed by Platinum Outdoor, the campaign went live on October 1 and ran for three weeks, ensuring high visibility across multiple touchpoints.

Spanning across 70 cities, the campaign covered 3.8 lakh square feet, leveraging 21 different OOH media formats. By targeting strategic locations such as arterial roads, key junctions, malls, transit hubs, corporate areas and residential zones, the campaign aimed to ensure maximum reach and strong brand visibility across key markets.

Commenting on the campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Argo, said, “OOH serves as a powerful medium for us to drive engagement and expanding reach, especially in today’s fast-paced consumer landscape. With our visually captivating campaigns, the goal was to ensure that Smoodh is not only seen but also leaves a lasting impression. The campaign was strategically executed across TG-centric locations, creating a strong impact across markets. We are pleased with the smooth execution and the significant impact it has made in multiple cities."

Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP, shared, “The Smoodh Lassi campaign showcased our ability to drive maximum impact through strategic use of OOH formats. Partnering with the client, we successfully amplified the brand’s message across 70 cities and 1000+ units across India. Using our suite of tools, we could maximise reach and impact in this cluttered festive market, making Smoodh Lassi the most visible and memorable campaign.”