Platinum Outdoor drives festive buzz for Being Human’s sustainable denim collection

New Delhi: Platinum Outdoor has executed an OOH campaign for Being Human Clothing focusing on its latest sustainable denim collection campaign, ‘Do it in Denim.’

Platinum Outdoor aligned the campaign with the pre-festive period, seeking to ensure visibility across high-traffic zones. For planning, Platinum mapped media in proximity to the stores.

Irshad Chippa, Associate Vice-President West, Platinum Outdoor, commented, “Our goal was to create a high-impact, festive-season campaign that not only announced the new sustainable denim collection but also increased the store footfall. The dynamic ‘catalogue’ concept curated by our creative team for DOOH formats has added a fresh dimension, engaging the audience with visually appealing content.”

The 12-day campaign is currently visible across 11 cities, with over 150 OOH units supported by DOOH.

OOH campaign: