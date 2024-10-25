Pizza Hut partners with ITC to add two Sunfeast beverages to its menu

New Delhi: Pizza Hut and ITC have joined hands in a partnership where Pizza Hut will be adding Sunfeast beverages—Dark Fantasy Milkshake and Mango Smoothie to their menu. The partnership aims to offer an enhanced experience that caters to evolving consumer tastes across all channels.

These two additions aim to help the two brands jointly cater to the diverse taste palates of all age groups, ensuring every member of the family, especially kids get something to savour and enjoy.

Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut India, said, “We are thrilled to broaden our offerings through this partnership with ITC. The shakes perfectly complement our menu and the moments our customers cherish—whether it’s unwinding with colleagues after work, enjoying a cosy meal with family and kids, or celebrating occasions with friends. Launching these products during the festive season makes these shared experiences even more special.”

Vivek Kookkal, Vice President and Head, Dairy and Beverages, said, “ Consumer preferences are at the core of all our initiatives and it is our constant endeavour to facilitate unique consumer experiences. With this partnership we are delighted to offer two of our most loved beverages that will perfectly pair with indulgent Pizza Hut dishes. Further, this collaboration is a reflection of synergies between the two leading food brands to provide unmatched experience to the consumers.”