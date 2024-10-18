Pidilite’s Roff renews its partnership with Pro Kabaddi League

New Delhi: Roff, the adhesive brand from Pidilite Industries, has announced a renewal of its partnership with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), for its eleventh season.

Roff will maximise its visibility throughout the tournament, with key branding integrated at pivotal moments of the game. This season also brings enhanced graphic integration aimed at further deepening the brand's impact.

Roff’s communication will be prominently displayed during the most thrilling moments of the game such as the Super Tackle, in order to reinforce its proposition of crocodile-like grip.

Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries said, "We are excited to extend our association with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) for yet another thrilling season. Kabaddi is one of India's most loved and indigenous sports. PKL provides a perfect platform to highlight the core promise of Roff—superior grip and lasting strength. Just as the players demonstrate a strong grip through powerful tackles, Roff embodies the same attributes with its unmatched bonding strength, captured in our tagline ‘Magar ki Jakad’. By aligning with a sport that mirrors our values of strength, resilience, and strategy, we continue to underscore Roff’s leadership in offering advanced and reliable solutions for every tile fixing need.”