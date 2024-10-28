Pidilite promotes Manish Dubey to Chief Business Officer for Fevicol

New Delhi: Pidilite Industries has elevated Chief Marketing Officer Manish Dubey to Chief Business Officer for its flagship brand, Fevicol.

Dubey joined Pidilite Industries as CMO in August 2023.

He updated the development on LinkedIn.

In his previous role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Dubey held the position of Chief of Marketing and E-Commerce.

In the past, he has also worked at General Mills as the Group Brand Manager, Pillsbury and Asian Paints.

Dubey is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore. On days he isn’t immersed in understanding consumer behaviour and crafting ingenious marketing strategies, he finds solace in running marathons.