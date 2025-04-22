Advertisment

Pidilite Industries appoints Bharat Puri as Senior Advisor and Director

Before joining Pidilite, Puri worked with organisations like Mondelez International, Cadbury, and Asian Paints

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Bharat Puri has been appointed as Senior Advisor and Director at Pidilite Industries.

Puri shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Advisor and Director at Pidilite Industries!”

Puri joined Pidilite as Managing Director in April 2015. Before joining Pidilite, he worked at organisations like Mondelez International, Cadbury, and Asian Paints.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Puri has experience working with the consumer goods industry. As per his LinkedIn, he has worked in business planning, consumer products, sales, market research, and management roles.

