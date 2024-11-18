Pidilite appoints Unilever’s Sandeep Tanwani as CMO

New Delhi: Pidilite has appointed Sandeep Tanwani as its new Chief Marketing Officer, succeeding Manish Dubey, who has been promoted to Chief Business Officer for Fevicol, the company's premier product.

Before joining Pidilite, Tanwani served as Vice-President of Unilever Professional & Homecare Transformation in South Asia.

In his previous role, he managed the development of a B2B business model for Unilever, blending in marketing, R&D, supply chain, and go-to-market strategies to deliver innovative solutions for business operators. This initiative functioned as a startup within Unilever, leveraging the corporation's broader ecosystem.

Tanwani brings substantial global business experience spanning over 25 years, with a strong background in business strategy, brand development, communications, digital marketing, and supply chain management.

Holding an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and an engineering degree from Gujarat University, Tanwani's career began at Reliance Industries before transitioning to Unilever, where he spent over two decades cultivating the company's fabric solutions and skincare categories. His expertise includes category strategy, innovation, brand portfolio building, P&L management, and international marketing.